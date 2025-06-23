Africa: Visa, Absa Open Applications for She's Next Grant Program South Africa

23 June 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Visa, in partnership with Absa, has launched the 2025 edition of its She's Next programme in South Africa
  • Women-led businesses can apply for over ZAR1 million ($55,000) in grant funding, mentorship, and business training
  • The initiative is part of Visa's broader mission to support inclusive entrepreneurship and digitally enable small businesses worldwide

Visa, in partnership with Absa, has launched the 2025 edition of its She's Next programme in South Africa, inviting women-led businesses to apply for over ZAR1 million ($55,000) in grant funding, mentorship, and business training.

The initiative is part of Visa's broader mission to support inclusive entrepreneurship and digitally enable small businesses worldwide. In addition to funding, selected entrepreneurs will receive tailored training sessions and capacity-building support, co-developed by Visa and Absa.

"Visa is committed to helping women develop and excel in business," said Lineshree Moodley, Country Head at Visa South Africa. "Through She's Next, we aim to encourage even more participation of women in driving the economy." Applications are open to women entrepreneurs across all sectors in South Africa and will close on July 30.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Visa's She's Next programme reflects a growing recognition that women entrepreneurs remain underfunded and underserved, despite their critical role in economic growth. By pairing financial support with strategic mentorship, the initiative addresses both capital access and capability gaps. Backed by Absa's reach and Visa's global infrastructure, She's Next aims to scale impact beyond one-off grants. The programme aligns with wider financial inclusion goals across Africa, where unlocking female entrepreneurship could significantly boost GDP. For South African founders, this presents more than funding -- it's a pathway into a supportive ecosystem of learning, visibility, and long-term growth opportunities.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.