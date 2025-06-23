Africa: Visa, Absa Open Applications for She's Next Grant Program South Africa

TLDR

Visa, in partnership with Absa, has launched the 2025 edition of its She's Next programme in South Africa, inviting women-led businesses to apply for over ZAR1 million ($55,000) in grant funding, mentorship, and business training.

The initiative is part of Visa's broader mission to support inclusive entrepreneurship and digitally enable small businesses worldwide. In addition to funding, selected entrepreneurs will receive tailored training sessions and capacity-building support, co-developed by Visa and Absa.

"Visa is committed to helping women develop and excel in business," said Lineshree Moodley, Country Head at Visa South Africa. "Through She's Next, we aim to encourage even more participation of women in driving the economy." Applications are open to women entrepreneurs across all sectors in South Africa and will close on July 30.

Visa's She's Next programme reflects a growing recognition that women entrepreneurs remain underfunded and underserved, despite their critical role in economic growth. By pairing financial support with strategic mentorship, the initiative addresses both capital access and capability gaps. Backed by Absa's reach and Visa's global infrastructure, She's Next aims to scale impact beyond one-off grants. The programme aligns with wider financial inclusion goals across Africa, where unlocking female entrepreneurship could significantly boost GDP. For South African founders, this presents more than funding -- it's a pathway into a supportive ecosystem of learning, visibility, and long-term growth opportunities.