Malawi: Lower Food Prices Help Malawi Inflation Fall to 27.7 Percent in May

Malawi's headline inflation eased to 27.7% in May 2025, down from 29.2% in April, according to the National Statistical Office's latest Consumer Price Index report. The decline was driven by falling food inflation, which dropped to 32.7% from 35.8%. Non-food inflation, however, edged up to 20% from 19.4%. Month-to-month, national inflation stood at 0.6%, with food inflation at 0.2% and non-food at 1.2%.

Urban inflation remained stable at 0.6%, while rural inflation came in slightly lower at 0.5%. The data show slower food price growth across both settings, with rural areas seeing a month-to-month food inflation rate of just 0.1%.

The Consumer Association of Malawi welcomed the development. Executive Director John Kapito linked the decline to falling maize prices, noting the easing of pressure on household budgets. Retail maize prices fell to K928/kg in May, down from earlier highs, though still 57% higher year-on-year.

Economist Velli Nyirongo said improved food supply is helping control inflation, but warned that non-food prices remain high due to forex shortages and operating costs. While current trends are encouraging, especially for food affordability, broader macroeconomic stability depends on improving forex liquidity, reducing import dependency, and supporting domestic production beyond agriculture.

If inflation moderation continues in the second half of the year, the Reserve Bank of Malawi may find room to adjust policy rates, but fiscal and currency risks remain central to long-term inflation control.

Key Takeaways

The easing of food inflation in Malawi reflects seasonal trends during peak harvest and improved maize availability. According to the International Food Policy Research Institute, maize prices fell to a seasonal low in May 2025. While this has helped moderate inflation, the overall food price level remains significantly elevated compared to last year. Rural and urban inflation dynamics show that food prices are stabilizing, but non-food categories are still under pressure. The rise in non-food inflation points to persistent structural challenges, including foreign exchange shortages, elevated fuel and transport costs, and a tough operating environment for businesses. Malawi remains heavily import-dependent, particularly for fuel and industrial inputs. The kwacha's limited availability on the foreign exchange market has led to continued price pressures for non-food goods, dampening the full benefit of falling food prices.