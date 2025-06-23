Algerian HRTech Talenteo Raises New Funding From 216 Capital

TLDR

Algeria-based HRTech startup Talenteo has secured a six-figure investment from Tunisia's 216 Capital to accelerate its expansion across Francophone Africa

The startup offers a SaaS platform for HR and payroll management tailored to African SMEs and midsized firms

The funding will support Talenteo's entry into Tunisia, enhance product development, and drive regional scale

Algeria-based HRTech startup Talenteo has secured a six-figure investment from Tunisia's 216 Capital to accelerate its expansion across Francophone Africa. The startup offers a SaaS platform for HR and payroll management tailored to African SMEs and midsized firms.

Founded in 2022 by Tarik Metnani and Louai Djaffer, Talenteo is already used by over 150 companies and more than 10,000 users, offering tools for employee administration, payroll, compliance, and talent development. The platform integrates AI and localized legal frameworks to streamline HR operations and reduce manual workloads.

The funding will support Talenteo's entry into Tunisia, enhance product development, and drive regional scale. CEO Louai Djaffer stated that the goal is to assist African businesses in digitizing their HR processes and achieving sustainable growth.

"With Africa poised to host over 1 billion working-age people by 2030, efficient HR systems are mission-critical," said Dhekra Khelifi, Partner at 216 Capital. "Talenteo is a scalable solution built for Africa's realities."

Key Takeaways

Talenteo's raise reflects growing demand for HR digitization across Africa, particularly among SMEs, which generate over 80% of jobs on the continent. As labor markets expand and regulations evolve, businesses are under pressure to modernize payroll, compliance, and talent systems without overextending operational budgets. HRTech is emerging as a critical enabler in this space. Talenteo's localized approach--adapting to legal frameworks, languages, and workflow needs--sets it apart from generic global solutions. The new funding marks a strategic shift from product-market fit in Algeria to regional scaling across Francophone markets like Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal. With Africa's workforce projected to become the world's largest by 2030, platforms that simplify workforce administration and unlock productivity gains are well-positioned. Talenteo's momentum suggests HR infrastructure could become a new frontier for innovation in African enterprise tech.