Uganda: Museveni Promotes Police Crime Intelligence Chief, Brig Ddamulira

President Museveni has promoted to Major General, Police's Crime Intelligence Director, AIGP Brig Christopher Ddamulira.

The development was confirmed on Monday.

Ddamulira joined police in 2019 after appointment by President Museveni to head the force's Crime Intelligence directorate .

He had been deputy director for counter terrorism in the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), currently Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS), the Ugandan army's intelligence arm.

Ddamulira has vast knowledge and experience in intelligence gathering amassed in many years of service, having previous served in the same position in Somalia under the AMISOM with UPDF during the time when the late Lt Gen Paul Lokech was the commander of the Ugandan troops.

This vast knowledge and experience have been handy in helping fighting criminality while serving as the Police Crime Intelligence Director.

For example, Crime Intelligence Directorate has been instrumental in dismantling ADF sleeper cells in the country working together with DIS, since the 2021 bomb attacks in the city.

Several suspects have either been put out of action or arrested during these operations that are still ongoing as Ugandan security seeks to wipe out all ADF cells in the country.

Crime Intelligence is also credited for helping dismantle several deadly armed gangs around the country including those targeting mobile money dealers, others targeting foreigners using boda bodas to rob .

The Crime Intelligence recently busted members of flying kick gang members who terrorised members of the public.

Maj Gen Ddamulira is also credited for spearheading efforts to rehabilitate youths around the country's ghettos by helping them create structures and they get seed capital from government to start income generating activities.

He recently said such initiatives have helped youths shun criminal activities.

"Even if you look at the Police report that we issue every year, the last report clearly indicated that the crime level has gone down but also in political violence, these are the people that the politicians have always used to cause confusion in Kampala because they felt they didn't have a stake in what's happening in the country," said Gen Ddamulira last year.

"All those crimes have reduced. Even recently during the planned march to Parliament, we didn't register a single ghetto youth getting involved in those things.