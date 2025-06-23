Uganda: Police Investigate Death of Renowned Gynaecologist Dr Spire Kiggundu

Police have launched an investigation into the sudden and mysterious death of Dr John Spire Kiggundu, founder and director of Henrob Hospital in Zzana and pioneer of laparoscopic surgery in the country.

Dr Kiggundu, who was the President of the Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons of Uganda (ALSU), was found dead under unclear circumstances on Sunday.

His body was discovered about 15 hours after he was first reported missing. By press time, Police had not yet released the official cause of death.

Police spokesperson Kituma Rusoke confirmed that a formal inquiry was underway and a postmortem would be carried out to determine the circumstances of the death.

His statement provided little comfort to the growing number of colleagues, patients, and advocates mourning the loss of one of Uganda's foremost champions of reproductive and minimally invasive healthcare.

Until his death, Dr Kiggundu served as a consultant gynaecologist at Henrob Hospital in Zzana and was widely credited with pushing for the adoption of laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery in public hospitals.

His work brought safer, faster, and more affordable surgical procedures to women in both urban and rural settings. He worked tirelessly to demystify and decentralize these services, advocating for government investment in laparoscopic tools and training across the country.

The procedure, which uses small incisions and camera-guided instruments, significantly reduces recovery time, pain, and hospital stays compared to traditional surgery.

Earlier this year, at the Association of Surgeons of Uganda Conference, Dr Kiggundu outlined his vision for expanding laparoscopic access to underserved areas.

He was instrumental in helping facilities like Kyabirwa Surgical Centre in Jinja conduct over 1,500 laparoscopic procedures and train local surgical teams.

His efforts extended beyond surgery to areas such as fertility care and endometriosis awareness, making him a holistic advocate for women's health.

The announcement of his death was met with deep sorrow. Dr Herbert Luswata, president of the Uganda Medical Association, described him as a visionary whose contributions had transformed surgical care in Uganda.

"He believed in transforming healthcare through modern, accessible technology. His legacy is unmatched."

The loss has also been deeply personal for many, not more than for his younger brother, Dr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo, an academic and media personality, who poured out his grief in an emotional tribute.

He wrote of their bond, recalling how Dr Kiggundu had moved from being his brother to a father figure and how he often spoke of his fear of death.

His post captured the shock and sorrow that has rippled through the family and broader community.

Human rights activist and journalist Agather Atuhaire, a close associate of Dr Ssentongo, also mourned the passing, expressing heartbreak that the family's hopes during the hours he was missing had ended in tragedy.

She described Dr Kiggundu as a man who loved his family and contributed immensely to the health sector.

In a follow-up post, she clarified that while his whereabouts had been unknown for several hours, his death was not linked to circumstances similar to her recent captivity in Tanzania.

She apologized for any confusion caused and noted that the family would provide clarity on the cause of death in due course.

As the police continue their investigation, Uganda has lost not just a skilled surgeon, but a reformer who believed in dignified, equitable care.

Dr Kiggundu's vision for a modern, inclusive health system was just beginning to take shape. His passing leaves a painful void at a time when the country needs his leadership most.