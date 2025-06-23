Uganda: Dr Spire Kiggundu to Be Laid to Rest Wednesday in Kalisizo

The late Dr John Spire Kiggundu, Uganda's pioneering laparoscopic surgeon and revered gynaecologist, will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at his ancestral home in Kalisizo, Kyotera District, his family has announced.

The burial will cap a series of events honouring the legacy of the late doctor, whose sudden death last week triggered an outpouring of grief from across Uganda's medical and academic circles.

A requiem mass will be held in his honour on Monday, June 23, at 11am at Lweza Parish, followed by a second mass at Henrob Hospital in Zzana--which he founded and was she director--at 4pm.

An official vigil will take place at his home in Zzana later that evening.

On Tuesday morning, the body will depart for Masaka, and a second vigil will be held that night at his family residence in Kalisizo.

Dr Kiggundu was widely respected for his groundbreaking role in introducing and expanding laparoscopic surgery in Uganda, particularly in the field of maternal health.

His work brought advanced surgical care to communities that had long gone without.

The Uganda Medical Association, Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons of Uganda (ALSU), and several hospitals and health institutions are expected to be represented at the burial ceremony.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.