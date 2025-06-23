Malawi: UNFPA, Canada Inject $1 Million Into Bold Sexuality Education Drive for Malawi's Youth

23 June 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

In a high-impact move to tackle Malawi's deepening youth crisis, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Government of Canada have launched a groundbreaking US$1.063 million (K1.9 billion) programme--EmpowerED--to revolutionize comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in the country.

Launched in Chikwawa, Mchinji, and Nkhatabay, EmpowerED is a two-year initiative targeting young people aged 10 to 24, with a sharp focus on the most vulnerable--out-of-school youth, adolescents living with or affected by HIV, and those with disabilities. Malawi is one of just 10 countries globally selected to pilot this transformative model.

Speaking at the launch, Principal Secretary for Youth and Sports Isaac Katopola hailed the initiative as "timely and necessary," noting the rising tide of challenges threatening Malawi's young population. "If we are to secure the future, we must match health education with economic empowerment. That's how we truly equip our youth," he said.

EmpowerED is not just about classroom education--it's a game-changer. It links sexuality education with real-world services, including reproductive health care, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention, and a concerted effort to dismantle harmful social norms that put girls at risk.

"This gender-transformative approach will help create safer environments for girls by confronting dangerous cultural practices directly," said Dr. Nertha Semphere-Mgala, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender.

UNFPA Officer-in-Charge Tamisayi Chinhengo added: "This is more than just a program--it's a transformative investment. It will empower adolescents, especially girls, with the knowledge, confidence, and agency to avoid early pregnancies, prevent HIV, and claim their rights."

The statistics behind the urgency are staggering:

Teenage pregnancies have jumped from 29% in 2015 to 32.5% in 2025

7.5% of girls marry before the age of 15

Nearly 38% marry before 18

42% of girls suffer physical violence and 22% experience sexual abuse before turning 18

EmpowerED is coordinated by the Ministries of Youth, Gender, Health, and Education and aims to bridge the gap between information and access. With this investment, Malawi is not only educating its youth but arming them with tools to make informed, empowered life choices.

"This is how we break cycles of abuse, poverty, and silence," Chinhengo said. "And this is how we build a new generation of confident, informed, and empowered young Malawians."

