Mogadishu — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday launched Somalia's National Vision 2060, calling for direct presidential elections and urging Somalis to unite around peace, development, and national cohesion.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Mogadishu, the President said it was time for the Somali people to directly elect their leaders, describing the move as key to building a peaceful, united, and forward-looking Somalia.

"The time has come for us to move beyond despair and embrace innovation and collective action," he said. "This vision is the bridge between today and tomorrow--the legacy we leave behind and the promise we pass on to future generations."

The Vision 2060 framework, according to President Mohamud, is a generational commitment to lay the foundation for a prosperous, self-reliant nation capable of competing with advanced economies.

He outlined three pillars of the national vision:

National unity and the preservation of Somali values

Homegrown solutions rooted in domestic realities

Public interest as the cornerstone of governance

The Somali leader urged citizens at home and in the diaspora to actively participate in implementing the strategy, stressing that the success of the vision hinges on the collective effort of all Somalis.

"Somalia has entered a new era," he said, emphasizing the country's steady progress toward lasting development.