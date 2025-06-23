Somalia, Kenya 2025-26 Budgets Highlight Major Security Spending Gap

Nairobi/Mogadishu — Kenya and Somalia's newly released 2025/26 national budgets underscore stark differences in security spending, revealing the economic gap between the two Horn of Africa neighbours as both confront escalating regional threats.

Kenya has allocated USD 2.1 billion to national security--equivalent to 4.9% of GDP and nearly 10% of its total budget--emphasising continued investment in military modernization, border security, and counter-terrorism.

The sustained outlay comes amid concerns over militant threats along its northeastern frontier and regional instability spilling across borders.

In contrast, Somalia's security budget stands at USD 123 million. Though significantly smaller in absolute terms, the allocation represents 17% of Somalia's national budget and 0.9% of GDP--reflecting the government's heavy reliance on donor support and its focus on combating Al-Shabaab insurgents and rebuilding national security institutions weakened by decades of conflict.

"Somalia's allocation shows clear intent despite fiscal limitations," said Omer Salah Aden, a regional financial analyst. "The contrast with Kenya highlights the structural disparities between the two countries, especially in their ability to respond to shared security challenges."

While Kenya maintains a relatively advanced fiscal framework and can leverage external financing tools, Somalia remains reliant on grants and concessional loans, even as it embarks on revenue reforms and post-debt relief recovery.

Despite differing capacities, both governments have prioritised national security in their 2025/26 budgets--a reflection of growing concern over terrorism, cross-border crime, and geopolitical tensions across the Horn of Africa.