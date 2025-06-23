Central Africa: North Kivu - Day of the African Child, a Platform for Child Rights in Times of Conflict

press release

MONUSCO's Child Protection Section, together with the Public Information Division, the Children's Parliament, and local NGOs PAMI and GAPE, commemorated the Day of the African Child on 16 and 17 June 2025 in Goma and Walikale-Centre.

Supported by MONUSCO, the initiative brought attention to the hardships faced by children in conflict-affected North Kivu and reaffirmed the commitment of stakeholders to their protection.

Goma: A Voice for Vulnerable Children

In Kyeshero district, 107 children, including 66 girls, gathered at the PAMI day center. Among them were children formerly associated with armed groups, separated from their families, and street-involved youth. Also present were parents, child protection network members, and local officials.

After an introduction recalling the 1976 Soweto massacre that inspired this commemoration, MONUSCO led discussions on key rights, such as access to education, protection, and participation. The focus was on the physical and psychological toll of conflict on children.

Through poems, drawings, and performances, children expressed their hopes for peace and appealed for a safer environment to grow and thrive.

Walikale: Action Against Violations

In Walikale, the event was organized with support from GAPE and PAMI. It brought together 65 participants, including women, members of the armed forces, government officials, and youth group representatives.

The dialogue focused on preventing grave violations of children's rights, particularly recruitment by armed groups. Children contributed artistically, and participants pledged to intensify prevention and support reintegration efforts.

Disinformation: A Growing Concern

On 17 June, a separate session took place at the Zanner Institute in Goma, organized by the Children's Parliament in partnership with MONUSCO. Forty-two students took part in a discussion on disinformation during conflict.

Children's Parliament President Diego Amani Kaduku warned of its impact, noting that misinformation can lead to abuse, manipulation, and forced recruitment. MONUSCO's Public Information Division shared practical tools for verifying sources, while the Child Protection Section recalled guiding principles such as safety, neutrality, and the "do no harm" rule.

Sustained Commitment from Partners

Jean-Marie Negura, PAMI Project Manager, described the situation facing children amid the region's security and economic crises. He highlighted efforts, with support from MONUSCO and UNICEF, to reunite families, promote education, and reintegrate over 800 affected children.

«Today, it's no longer enough to talk about children's rights. Children need to be involved in the processes of planning, budgeting and defining their needs within households.», he said. He also urged parents to report missing children and refrain from harmful disciplinary measures.

A Message of Hope despite challenges

The commemoration illustrated the resolve of children, communities, NGOs, and UN actors to safeguard child rights. Despite the violence and uncertainty, children in North Kivu continue to speak up, not only to denounce, but to envision a safer, more just future.