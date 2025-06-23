Congo-Kinshasa: Kinshasa - Youth Commit to Peace and the Fight Against Disinformation

23 June 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release

Jean-Claude Wenga

Around one hundred young people, including thirty-seven women from Kinshasa's four districts, took part on 14 June in a series of activities aimed at promoting peace, security, and tackling disinformation. The initiative was supported by MONUSCO's Civil Affairs Section, in partnership with the National Technical Secretariat for Resolution 2250 and civil society.

This gathering marked the conclusion of a process launched in 2022 to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2250, which recognizes the essential contribution of youth to peacebuilding.

"This initiative followed a call from the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Ms. Bintou Keita, who encouraged all MONUSCO sections to intensify efforts around Resolution 2250." explained Phil Wani, Civil Affairs Officer.

Discussions focused on the link between economic empowerment and peace. Job creation was highlighted as key to preventing youth from joining armed groups. "We introduced a coaching component to provide participants with practical skills to develop sustainable projects, some of the proposals are already ready for funding." Wani added.

The National Technical Secretariat emphasized the importance of proximity-based and inclusive approaches. "Beyond technical guidance, we ensured coordination, the aim is to enable genuine and inclusive youth participation in the resolution's implementation." said Anna Jacquie, national coordinator.

Participants expressed appreciation for being heard on an issue where youth perspectives are often overlooked. "As a young person, I felt heard, there's support and follow-up, which motivates me, too often, youth are unfairly associated with misconduct." shared Acacia.

Artists were also inspired. "We were shown how to verify online information, it made me want to launch awareness projects in my community." said musician and writer Antonio Lufyaulusu.

This initiative reflects MONUSCO's commitment to strengthening the role of young people in peace efforts in the DRC by highlighting their ideas and encouraging long-term engagement.

