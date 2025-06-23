Malawi: UNAIDS Injects $15 Million Into Joint Programme Towards HIV Response

23 June 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS has committed to a five year (2025-2030) $15 million dollar joint efforts in accelerating national HIV response.

Speaking at a joint meeting for the launch with government officials, Civil Society Organisations (CSO's), UN agencies as well as development partners, UN resident coordinator Rebecca Adda-Dontoh said Malawi is making progress in achieving the 95-95-95 target in HIV response but still there is need to scale up the gains in order to continue accelerating in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"Going forward we are setting benchmarks that by 2030 if Malawi will have reduced completely mother to child transmission that could be better, we are also looking at the involvement of communities, civil society organizations as well as the digitalization of HIV support that is why we come together to discuss these critical issues," she said.

She further said, streathening of CSO's capacity will have a great impact as they already have established community groupings within the areas they are working.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kadondo Chiponda said as the country we are progressing in the fight against HIV/AIDS comparing with the past 30 years when HIV started but there is need to scale up efforts and the programme will help to reach neglected areas.

Kadondo-Chiponda made a call to those people leaving in diaspora that they should not have a tendency of abandoning treatment as they leave Malawi but they should get advice from medics on how they can be assisted through the provision of extra ARVs to cater for the whole period they will be outside Malawi.

Themed; "Staying the Course, Scaling the Gains," the programme is designed to inspire Malawi to achieve its vision of zero new HIV infection, zero discrimination, and zero AIDS-related deaths.

