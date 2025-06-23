Nigeria: Investors, Nigerians in Diaspora Show Interest in Abuja Investments At London Summit

British African Business Alliance Limited plans to inject about $3.5 million into about 15 projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as foreign investors and Nigerians in diaspora commended the investment strides in the the nation's capital.

This is as the FCT minister, Nyesome Wike called for more investment in the federal capital. Speaking at the inaugural Abuja Investment Summit held in London, chairman of the British African Business Alliance Ltd, David Smith, who has been working on African Investment for the past 17 years expressed interest in investment in the FCT.

"I am looking forward to meeting many of the delegates here, we have about 15 projects that all together value about $3.5 billion investment we will inject into Abuja" Smith said.

Representing the FCT minister, group managing director and chief executive of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, extended a strong call to action: "Abuja is open for business, and now is the time to engage."

With the theme "Investment Opportunities in Africa's Gateway--Nigeria," the summit spotlighted Abuja as more than just the seat of government--it's an emerging economic powerhouse. Ambassador Tamuno applauded the Minister for his unwavering support and commitment to making Abuja a world-class city.

He furthered that there are 17 projects set for commissioning under President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, including the newly renovated world class Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre (AICC) ,Great sight to behold.

In his opening remarks, chief investment officer of AICL, Dr. Abiodun Akanbi, reaffirmed the city's readiness for investment across technology, real estate, entertainment, agribusiness, tourism, and infrastructure, saying "Abuja is where capital meets purpose."

In her goodwill messages, chief executive of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, urged Nigerians abroad to take pride in investing back home, highlighting their critical role in national development.

On his part, the Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Mohamed Maidugu, who was represented by Ambassador Mercy Haruna Adeoye, highlighted Nigeria's vast economic potential and welcomed global investors to explore opportunities across key sectors. She emphasised the country's readiness for partnerships that drive sustainable growth and innovation.

Chief executive of Jamboo App, a digital bank, Ciaran McSharry, shared his excitement about Abuja's potential, as he expressed interest in the opportunities of investments in Africa particularly in Nigeria.

Executive vice chairman of Apel, Peter Alettor on his part stated that "the best time to come to Nigeria and invest is now, because the President Tinubu travelled down to the UK and noted they are ready to remove all the roadblocks for you to make money."