Nigeria: Right Activist Applauds Tinubu's Order On Benue Security

22 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike and Leadership News

Human rights activitist and lawyer, Barr. Deji Adeyanju has commended President Bola Tinubu for the matching order given to security chiefs in Benue State to address the insecurity in the state and the country at large.

Commending Tinubu for his remarks in Benue State, urging politicians to show tolerance for critics and political rivals, Adeyanju further applauded the president over his directive to security agencies to refrain from punishing the individual who charged at him in Kaduna.

He also urged Tinubu to lead the charge to decriminalize defamation and ensure free speech without fear in the country.

Adeyanju, who stated this on Saturday in Abuja while reacting to the president's recent visit to Benue and Kaduna noted that true democracy can only flourish when citizens enjoy both freedom of speech and freedom after speech.

According to him, "It is important that leaders at all levels understand that democratic governance requires space for criticism and opposing views.

"This is a welcome departure from the culture of intolerance and abuse of power. I urge religious leaders, traditional rulers, and political stakeholders to take a cue from the President's message and uphold the rights of Nigerians to speak freely, before and after speech.

"The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies must immediately stop allowing themselves to be tools in the hands of the powerful to arrest, intimidate, or silence critics. The President has made it clear that we must learn from our critics, not persecute them."

