Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Praises Egypt's Supportive Positions for Sudan

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Mohamed Tahir, has praised Egypt's supportive positions for Sudan and its role in promoting development in the country.

During a meeting in her office on Saturday with the Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan, Hani Salah, Dr. Nawara underscored the depth and strength of bilateral relations between the two countries and the need to resolve all outstanding issues, particularly in the domains of education and reverse migration.

The meeting stressed the necessity to enhance economic cooperation and the exchange of goods and services between the two countries to achieve joint benefits and serve the interests of both peoples.

The meeting discussed ways to develop cooperation to improve the climate change in the two countries and Sudan's participation in the 27th Climate Change Conference (COP27). The meeting also touched on the issues of Sudanese students studying in Egypt and the need to regularize their conditions, particularly tuition fees.

The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation between the national councils of the two countries, particularly in the areas of women, motherhood, childhood, and issues of common concern.

For his part, the Egyptian Ambassador conveyed the Egyptian government's congratulations to Dr. Nawara on gaining the leadership's confidence and her appointment as TSC member.

Hani Salah explained that the meeting discussed several topics related to climate and the environment, particularly the Climate Change Conference. He noted that the Egyptian Minister of Environment is currently chairing the United Nations Committee on Combating Desertification, as well as Egypt's readiness to exchange expertise with Sudan in this vital field.

The Egyptian Ambassador affirmed Egypt's support for efforts to address the challenges facing stability in Sudan, expressing his confidence in the ability of Sudan, both government and people, to overcome all obstacles and challenges.