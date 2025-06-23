East Africa: Sudan's Envoy to UN-Geneva Attacks UAE Envoy At High-Level Meeting On Conflicts and International Humanitarian Law

- Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid Hassan, attacked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) representative in three consecutive interventions during the High-Level Meeting on Conflicts and International Humanitarian Law.

This came after the UAE representative referred, in his statement, to his country's contributions to supporting international organizations in implementing the humanitarian response to the humanitarian situation in Sudan, attempting to deny his country's involvement in supporting the rebel militia. Sudan's Permanent Representative emphasized that the principles and fundamentals of humanitarian action are based on complete, indeed absolute neutrality. He stressed that anyone involved in supporting the rebel militia with weapons, military equipment, and mercenaries can in no way present themselves as a humanitarian actor in such a high-level forum. He also affirmed that anyone who supports and supplies the rebel militia with advanced weapons, Including strategic drones targeting civilian and strategic facilities in Sudan, the UAE cannot present itself as a supporter of humanitarian action. Rather, it must be held fully responsible and considered a genuine partner in these crimes.

Ambassador Hassan Hamid added that the UAE's involvement in supporting, sponsoring the rebel militia in Sudan is no longer a matter of dispute or denial, and indeed, there is no disagreement about it at all.

He added that "given that the time allotted for a response is limited, I can point to the following, for example, but not limited to:

First: The report of the Security Council Panel of Experts established pursuant to Council Resolution 1591, deposited with the Security Council on January 15, 2024," stating, "That report has been circulated as an official United Nations document, to which we all now adhere."

Second: Reports from major international organizations that confirmed the UAE's involvement, the most recent of which was the damning report issued by Amnesty International. As for the reports of prestigious monitoring centers, major media organizations, and reliable international newspapers, we do not have enough time to quote their contents. Above all, and most importantly, Sudan's complaint, supported by damning evidence and deposited with the Security Council, is essential.

Third: Respect for international humanitarian law requires, first and foremost, neutrality and respect for the UN Charter and its established principles regarding the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs. This is not to mention involvement in supporting and sponsoring a rebel militia that practices terrorism in its most heinous forms, targeting the state and its people.

The UAE delegate attempted to respond to the Sudanese delegate, claiming that his country does not support any party, and listing the amounts donated by his country to humanitarian organizations. At that point, the Permanent Representative of Sudan exercised his right of reply once again to the UAE delegate, saying, "Hold your money. The people of Sudan are more honorable and generous than that." He pointed out that the hands that provide weapons, equipment, and strategic drones to strike the Sudanese people and their civil objects cannot participate in such a forum and claim to be providing humanitarian support.

Regarding the UAE delegate's claims of his country's innocence, Ambassador Hassan Hamid asserted that not a single report has exonerated the UAE. Even the procedural issue they are clinging to regarding the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the very definition of drowning in proven accusations, which makes them grasp at useless straws, because the ICJ did not exonerate the UAE, but rather stated that the complaint falls outside its jurisdiction, and this is a pathetic attempt by someone drowning in accusations, trying to grasp at straws, which is futile. Rather, the UAE must assume responsibility and immediately cease its support for the rebel militia if it is truly committed to international humanitarian law and respects the sanctity of such international platforms.