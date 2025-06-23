Sudan: Education Ministry's Undersecretary - More Than 200,000 Students Have Registered to Sit for the Postponed 2024 Exams

22 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese Certificate exams for the year 2024 through 2,102 centers, including (50) centers abroad.

He confirmed that all arrangements and preparations have been completed for the exams to be held on their scheduled date of June 29th.

The Acting Minister of Interior, General (Police) Khalid Hassan, chaired a meeting of the Sudanese Certificate Examinations Emergency Chamber on Saturday, attended by the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Education and Federal Governance, and representatives of relevant authorities.

Khalifa said, in a press statement, that the number of registered students reached 200,009, including 21,226 abroad. He praised the support provided by the country's leadership and its contribution to overcoming numerous obstacles.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education revealed that exam papers had arrived at all centers inside and outside Sudan. He called on students to prepare well for the exams, which he described as extremely important and coming at a time when the country is experiencing critical circumstances, a matter confirms the will and determination of the Sudanese people and their commitment to building the future and achieving a decent standard of living.

Khalifa noted that this year's exams saw the participation of (3) states: Khartoum, Al-Gezira, and Sennar, after large parts of them had been absent from previous exams due to violations by the rebel militia.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education praised the armed and supporting forces in the War of Dignity for the victories they achieved against the militia, which enabled the previous exams and arrangements for the current ones to proceed as required.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education also praised the teachers, who, he said, had lived up to expectations.

