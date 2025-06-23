Sudan: Prime Minister Holds Consultative Meeting With Peace Process Parties On National Issues

22 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil El-Tayib Idris held a consultative meeting with the peace process parties to discuss a number of national issues at the Cabinet Hall in Port Sudan on Saturday evening.

The meeting affirmed absolute support for the armed, other regular, the joint and the mobilized forces as well as the popular resistance and the supporting forces, and all those who contributed with their thoughts, pens, or money to the existential Battle for Dignity, which is a top priority.

The meeting offered condolences for the souls of the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded and a safe return for refugees, displaced persons (IDPs), stranded and missing citizens.

The meeting stressed the importance of focusing on the livelihoods and security of the people, as well as fulfilling pledges and adhering to agreements, in addition to consultation, compromise, and wisdom.

The meeting also affirmed commitment to the Juba Peace Agreement.

