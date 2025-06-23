Nigeria: Nations Cup - Nigeria's Rugby Team Storms Into Quarter-Finals

Nigeria's senior men's rugby sevens team has charged into the quarter-finals of the Africa Men's Sevens Rugby Nations Cup, defying the odds and capturing hearts along the way

The hooves of Nigeria's Stallions are pounding loud and clear in Mauritius.

In a tournament packed with heavyweights and high drama, Nigeria's senior men's rugby sevens team has charged into the quarter-finals of the Africa Men's Sevens Rugby Nations Cup, defying the odds and capturing hearts along the way.

A fiery start against Africa's best

Thrown straight into the deep end, the Stallions opened their campaign with a daunting clash against South Africa's Blitzboks; the undisputed kings of African rugby. The result was a 17-5 loss.

But the scoreline hardly told the full story. Gritty, aggressive, and never backing down, the Nigerians displayed flashes of brilliance that suggested they weren't just in Mauritius to make up the numbers.

Reeling but resolute, the Stallions galloped into their second match with a renewed sense of urgency. Burkina Faso bore the brunt of Nigeria's resurgence, falling 29-12 in a commanding performance that showcased the team's speed, structure, and spirit.

It was rugby at its finest: fluid movement, brutal tackles, and electric finishing. The Stallions weren't just back, they were roaring.

A narrow miss against Zambia

Their final group-stage game saw Nigeria lock horns with a well-drilled Zambian side in what became a tense, tactical showdown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite their best efforts, the Stallions narrowly lost 14-7 in a match that hung in the balance until the final whistle.

Yet, with one win and two spirited performances, Nigeria had done enough to punch their ticket to the last eight.

Quarter-final clash: Nigeria vs Kenya

Next up for the Stallions is a blockbuster quarter-final clash with Kenya's Shujaa, a side rich in sevens pedigree and known for their physical, fast-paced style of play.

It's a match tailor-made for fireworks, and Nigeria will need every ounce of intensity, precision, and courage to gallop past the East African giants and into the semis.

Elsewhere in the quarters...

While Nigeria prepares for its showdown with Kenya, the rest of the quarter-final line-up is equally thrilling:

South Africa vs Uganda

Zambia vs Madagascar

Zimbabwe vs Ghana

Burkina Faso vs Mauritius (hosts)