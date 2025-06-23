Nigeria: Nations Cup - Nigeria's Rugby Team Storms Into Quarter-Finals

22 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

Nigeria's senior men's rugby sevens team has charged into the quarter-finals of the Africa Men's Sevens Rugby Nations Cup, defying the odds and capturing hearts along the way

The hooves of Nigeria's Stallions are pounding loud and clear in Mauritius.

A fiery start against Africa's best

Thrown straight into the deep end, the Stallions opened their campaign with a daunting clash against South Africa's Blitzboks; the undisputed kings of African rugby. The result was a 17-5 loss.

But the scoreline hardly told the full story. Gritty, aggressive, and never backing down, the Nigerians displayed flashes of brilliance that suggested they weren't just in Mauritius to make up the numbers.

Reeling but resolute, the Stallions galloped into their second match with a renewed sense of urgency. Burkina Faso bore the brunt of Nigeria's resurgence, falling 29-12 in a commanding performance that showcased the team's speed, structure, and spirit.

It was rugby at its finest: fluid movement, brutal tackles, and electric finishing. The Stallions weren't just back, they were roaring.

A narrow miss against Zambia

Their final group-stage game saw Nigeria lock horns with a well-drilled Zambian side in what became a tense, tactical showdown.

Despite their best efforts, the Stallions narrowly lost 14-7 in a match that hung in the balance until the final whistle.

Rugby Federation teams up with Flovale for global expansion

Yet, with one win and two spirited performances, Nigeria had done enough to punch their ticket to the last eight.

Quarter-final clash: Nigeria vs Kenya

Next up for the Stallions is a blockbuster quarter-final clash with Kenya's Shujaa, a side rich in sevens pedigree and known for their physical, fast-paced style of play.

It's a match tailor-made for fireworks, and Nigeria will need every ounce of intensity, precision, and courage to gallop past the East African giants and into the semis.

Elsewhere in the quarters...

While Nigeria prepares for its showdown with Kenya, the rest of the quarter-final line-up is equally thrilling:

South Africa vs Uganda

Zambia vs Madagascar

Zimbabwe vs Ghana

Burkina Faso vs Mauritius (hosts)

