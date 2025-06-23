Uganda: Shartis Musherure Withdraws From Mawogola North Race

Shartis Musherure Kutesa, has announced a decision to pull out of the parliamentary contestant for Mawogola North Constituency.

Shartis, a daughter to former Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa had recently been nominated to vie for the ruling NRM party flag but in a Sunday statement said in respect for President Museveni, who is also the national party chairman, she had decided to withdraw from the race.

"I regret to inform you that I have withdrawn my candidature for the position of the NRM flag bearer Mawogola North for the period 2026- 2031 for the following reasons," Shartis Kutesa said in the statement.

"My respect for the president, my elder and leader, and my high regard for his guidance; not to subject our supporters to the threats, brutality and insecurity that they endured in the previous Sembabule NRM primary elections; to safeguard the unity of our people; and to maintain the unity of the NRM party."

By stepping down, Kutesa's daughter is returning the favour accorded to her in 2021 by Godfrey Aine Kaguta aka Sodo, a young brother to President Museveni.

During the hotly contested NRM flag in Mawogola North in the 2021 party primaries that also saw bloodshed, Sodo was talked out of the race following a meeting with President Museveni.

It was said then that Sodo had been asked to withdraw from the race for Shartis Kutesa and that in 2026, she would do the same for him.

Speaking after nomination earlier this month at the NRM electoral commission headquarters in Kampala, Sodo hinted at the 2021 truce made with Shartis Kutesa.

"I remember that time when I was stepping down, he told me to allow Hon. Shartis to go through, but next, I could come. Now I am back and ready," he said.

He however expressed disappointment at Kutesa for insisting on standing despite the 2021 truce.

"We agreed and everyone who was in the meeting knows. I am disappointed but I have no problem because even last time in primaries I won," he said.

In her Sunday statement, Shartis Kutesa said the decision to withdraw from the Mawogola North race had been taken with a heavy heart,but said she had nothing to do.

"I have taken this decision with a heavy heart, knowing fully well how much disappointment you will all endure, but I take comfort in the belief that it is in the ashes of such setbacks that the seeds of future success germinate."

She told her supporters to take heart.

"I owe you a debt of gratitude for your love, sacrifice and dedication."