Tanzania: Zanzibar Promotes Responsible Land Use to Attract Investment

Zanzibar — Zanzibar's Second Vice-President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has emphasised the importance of responsible land and housing planning, highlighting that every citizen shares the responsibility of ensuring proper land use to help attract significant foreign investment to the isles.

Speaking at the official opening of the 'Land and Housing Week' exhibition at the New Amaan Complex grounds in Zanzibar, recently, Mr Abdulla said strategic land planning is essential not only for the country's development but also for enhancing its appeal to potential investors.

The event, themed 'Land and Housing Development in Zanzibar', will run until June 24, this year with a closing ceremony to be officiated by Zanzibar's President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

Mr Abdulla urged the Ministry of Lands and Housing Development to carry out its duties with professionalism and fairness, ensuring optimal land use to contribute significantly to Zanzibar's growth.

He also noted that the ongoing Land and Housing Week serves as an invaluable platform for citizens to learn about legal processes related to land and housing ownership, such as registration, land use planning, obtaining titles and land transfer procedures.

"Through this initiative, people will also receive education on safe construction practices, sustainable urban planning, environmentally friendly housing, how to prevent land conflicts and the advantages of joining condominium associations," he said.

The Second Vice-President further called on all citizens and stakeholders in the land and housing sector to collaborate in protecting the vital resources for sustainable use, benefiting both current and future generations.

He directed the Ministry of Lands and Housing Development to continue observing Land and Housing Week annually, with the aim of expanding its reach and engaging more stakeholders for greater impact. He noted that the initiative could also play a key role in reducing land conflicts.

In her remarks, Minister for Lands and Housing Development, Ms Rahma Kassim Ali said that to address unplanned land use and poor construction practices, the ministry has started building modern high-rise structures designed to accommodate more residents while conserving land.

She expressed gratitude to the government for equipping the ministry with modern tools and technology, which have significantly improved operational efficiency and enhanced service delivery to the public.

Minister Rahma also urged the public to cooperate with the ministry by adhering to the guidance and training offered on safe and sustainable land and housing practices, in order to protect and maintain the quality and value of the country's land resources.