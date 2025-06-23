Tanzania: Kikwete Calls for Trust in Electoral Laws

Dar es Salaam — FORMER President Dr Jakaya Kikwete has called on Tanzanians to acknowledge the electoral legal reforms achieved so far, stressing that the existing legislations are neither fundamentally flawed nor inadequate to hinder the smooth conduct of the forthcoming General Election.

Dr Kikwete said the current laws have been progressively improved and successfully applied in past elections, which were conducted in a free and fair manner.

He emphasised that the focus should now shift to implementation, civic responsibility and strengthening trust in democratic institutions.

Dr Kikwete made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday while officiating at the National Legal Symposium, organised by the Public Bar Association (PBA) under the theme "Democracy in Practice: Law, Accountability and the 2025 General Election."

In his address, the former Head of State presented six key recommendations to the government, citizens, political parties and security agencies aimed at ensuring a peaceful and credible election in 2025.

Dr Kikwete also urged all electoral stakeholders to put the national interest first, warning that political differences should not be allowed to undermine the unity and peace that Tanzania has maintained over the decades.

The symposium brought together legal experts, political stakeholders, civil society representatives and members of the public to deliberate on the role of law and accountability in safeguarding democracy during elections.

"Democracy is a broad process and voting is just a small yet essential part of it. Elections should be conducted democratically, with candidates presenting genuine arguments rather than resorting to insults," said Dr Kikwete.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue managing elections with professionalism, independence and transparency.

He also called on citizens and political parties to place their trust in the process to help preserve national stability even after the elections.

"Members of the commission must fulfil their duties diligently and leaders must likewise discharge their responsibilities sensibly. If this is done, the election will be successful and our country will continue to thrive during this crucial period," he said.

Dr Kikwete also called on the police and security forces to perform their duties with utmost professionalism, upholding political and civil rights while ensuring safety and public order at all times.

"Citizens have political rights that must not be denied. However, it is also their responsibility to help maintain peace and security throughout the electoral period," he stressed. He called on political parties to compete by presenting their policies and engaging in strong, issue-based arguments rather than resorting to insults, threats, or conflict.

He reminded them that life continues after the elections and that national unity must be safeguarded.

"The founding father of our nation once said that elections are a battle of ideas, not of weapons. Political parties should compete through ideas, because there is life after the elections," he said.

Additionally, Dr Kikwete urged the judiciary and other institutions responsible for resolving electoral disputes to carry out their duties promptly and in accordance with the law.

He also encouraged citizens to be well-informed and actively participate in the elections whether by voting or contesting peacefully and responsibly, as part of exercising their constitutional rights.

He further pointed out that General Election is not a time for trivialising fundamental issues or engaging in blame games that foster animosity or fear among citizens, he said is a time to show our patriotism and prove to the world that Tanzania can manage its affairs peacefully, freely and justly.

Dr Kikwete reiterated the importance of upholding the law, emphasising that strong legislation alone is not enough, insisting that effective implementation is essential to safeguarding justice and the rule of law, especially during this critical period of seeking the people's mandate to lead the nation.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General Hamza Johari, acknowledged that the government is responsive and has made amendments to the electoral law through Parliament, resulting in the 2024 electoral law as per recommendations from political parties and citizens.

The PBA President Amadeus Shayo, said that as the nation gears up for the General Election, holding such symposium is crucial to enhance public understanding and clarify various legal issues, as it included discussions on the amendments to the 2024 electoral laws.