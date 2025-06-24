Liberia: Former Liberia Midfielder Tarkpoh Sonkailey Dies At 38

MONROVIA - Former Liberia international midfielder John Tarkpoh Sonkailey has died at the age of 38.

Sonkailey, who earned five caps with the national team, passed away Monday at SD Cooper Hospital in Monrovia, his longtime friend Nicodemus Jacobs confirmed. He was a resident of the Peace Island community in Congo Town and had recently returned from Nimba County, where he sought medical treatment after reportedly suffering from a common cold.

Known for his powerful long-range shots and quiet demeanor, Sonkailey spent nearly a decade playing club football in Indonesia. His final professional appearance came in 2014 with Persijap Jepara in the Indonesian Super League.

Sonkailey rose to prominence in 2003 with Second Division side Mighty Blue Angels, helping the club capture the Liberia Football Association Knockout Cup. That same year, he joined Mighty Barrolle before signing with LPRC Oilers in 2004. The following year, he moved to Indonesia to begin his international club career with Persita Ternate.

He made his senior debut for the Lone Star on Nov. 16, 2003, coming off the bench in a 3-0 victory over The Gambia at Antoinette Tubman Stadium. The result overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit and secured Liberia's qualification for the joint 2006 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His final appearance for Liberia came during a 2008 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier--a goalless draw against Equatorial Guinea played in heavy rain at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Sonkailey drew national attention when he scored a spectacular long-range goal for Mighty Blue Angels against LPRC Oilers in the Knockout Cup, catching goalkeeper Boye Pratt off guard. His performances earned praise from fans, teammates, and coaches alike.

Soft-spoken and humble, Sonkailey often let his football do the talking. Though his career was cut short, he left an enduring mark on Liberian football.

May his soul rest in peace.