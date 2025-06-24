Uganda: Ssemakadde Asks Judiciary to Remove Judge From Civil Case

Uganda Law Society President Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde has formally petitioned the judiciary, seeking the removal of High Court judge Joyce Kavuma from a civil suit he filed earlier this year.

In a letter dated June 20, 2025, and addressed to Acting Principal Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga, Ssemakadde accuses Justice Kavuma of presiding over the case with what he describes as repeated delays and judicial bias.

Ssemakadde, a prominent human rights lawyer currently living in self-imposed exile, filed the suit on February 20, 2025, against Mugishu Hashim Mugisha.

Since then, he claims the case has faced persistent postponements, with no substantial progress made.

He says the latest adjournment, which pushed the hearing to August 19, marks nearly six months of what he terms "judicial inertia," arguing that the delays are now infringing on his professional and personal rights.

Ssemakadde wants the case reassigned to another judge to "preserve public confidence in the administration of justice" and ensure a fair and timely resolution.

The judiciary had not issued a response to the petition by press time.