Uganda: Ssemakadde Asks Judiciary to Remove Judge From Civil Case

23 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

Uganda Law Society President Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde has formally petitioned the judiciary, seeking the removal of High Court judge Joyce Kavuma from a civil suit he filed earlier this year.

In a letter dated June 20, 2025, and addressed to Acting Principal Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga, Ssemakadde accuses Justice Kavuma of presiding over the case with what he describes as repeated delays and judicial bias.

Ssemakadde, a prominent human rights lawyer currently living in self-imposed exile, filed the suit on February 20, 2025, against Mugishu Hashim Mugisha.

Since then, he claims the case has faced persistent postponements, with no substantial progress made.

He says the latest adjournment, which pushed the hearing to August 19, marks nearly six months of what he terms "judicial inertia," arguing that the delays are now infringing on his professional and personal rights.

Ssemakadde wants the case reassigned to another judge to "preserve public confidence in the administration of justice" and ensure a fair and timely resolution.

The judiciary had not issued a response to the petition by press time.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.