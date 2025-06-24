Zimbabwe: Nadia Nakai Not Returning for Season 4 of Netflix's Young, Famous and African?

RAPPER Nadai Nakai has hinted that she has not been recast and will not be returning for the fourth season of Netflix hit reality series Young, Famous and African.

Nadia who has been part of the show since it hit screens in 2022 revealed this in a Tik Tok video.

Bragga posted a video mouthing "that was rude", captioned "when YFA didn't ask you to come back for the new season because they would rather have drama than realness".

The reality series shot in Johannesburg, South African features African celebrities such as Zari, Diamond Platinumz, Naked DJ, Khanyi Mbau, Swanky Jerry and Annie Macaulay.