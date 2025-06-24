Zimbabwe: 317 Malaria Deaths Recorded During 2025 Peak Season

Zimbabwe recorded a surge in malaria deaths, killing 317 during the 2025 peak malaria transmission season compared to the same period last year, according to the Health Ministry.

Last year, 51 died during the same period, which is from week one to week 23 of 2025.

The health ministry attributed the rise to increased rainfall amounts received this year.

From week 1 to week 23 of 2025, the country recorded 126 cumulative malaria outbreaks, of which 121 have been successfully controlled, while five remain active.

"The decline in cases is attributed to the end of the rainy season and the onset of winter, which limits mosquito breeding due to lower temperatures and drier conditions.

"However, the surge in outbreaks earlier in the year was fuelled by increased rainfall, fluctuating temperatures, and a rise in outdoor economic activities-such as artisanal mining, tobacco curing, market gardening, and cross-border trading that heightened exposure to mosquito bites.

"As a result, cumulative malaria cases increased from 29,085 in 2024 to 111,998 in 2025. Malaria-related deaths also surged from 51 in 2024 to 317 in 2025. The increase in deaths is largely due to delays in accessing treatment, as many cases occurred in remote locations far from health facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health, the majority of these were concentrated in just three provinces.

Harare reported 685 cases and Bulawayo reported 67 cases, mainly due to complicated or referred cases.

Malaria also continues to disproportionately affect rural communities in Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, and Mashonaland West.

Meanwhile, government has urged all citizens, especially those in high-risk zones as well as artisanal miners, to take preventive measures such as wearing clothing that covers most of your body when outdoors between sunset and sunrise, use mosquito repellents, sleep in sprayed rooms in districts that receive Indoor Residual Spraying and sleep under an Insecticide Treated Net (ITN) every day. Seek treatment within 24 hours from the Village Health Worker or from the nearest health facility, to prevent progression to severe disease that can lead to death.