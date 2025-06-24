Tanzania Approves Pension for Kagera War Veterans

23 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has officially approved the commencement of pension payments to all veterans who fought in the Kagera War, 45 years after the conflict ended. The decision is part of efforts to recognize their significant contribution to the service and defense of the nation.

The announcement was made today June 23, 2025, in Parliament in Dodoma by the Minister of Defence and Social Services, Dr. Stergomena Tax, during a session discussing her ministry's budget. She stated that this move fulfills the Sixth Phase government's commitment to addressing the long-standing grievances of the war veterans.

"The Ministry submitted proposals to the government, and I am pleased to inform this Honourable House that the Sixth Phase Government has heard the long-standing cries of the veterans who fought in the Kagera War. Starting July 2026, all veterans will begin receiving pensions at the minimum level equivalent to that paid to soldiers in the Tanzania People's Defence Force," said Dr. Tax.

She clarified that the pension amount will be progressively improved over time, depending on the availability of government budget, to ensure that veterans receive the dignified benefits they deserve.

Dr. Tax also commended Members of Parliament for their strong advocacy on behalf of the veterans and their persistent efforts to push for justice over many years.

This decision marks a historic milestone for the nation, recognizing the long-overdue rights of Kagera War veterans who have waited since the war's conclusion in 1979. The government's action reflects a genuine commitment to honoring the sacrifices of the country's heroes.

