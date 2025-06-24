Tanzania Allocates 48.3bn/ - for Protection Against Destructive Wildlife

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has allocated 48.3bn/- in the 2025/2026 financial year to tackle the growing challenge of dangerous and destructive wildlife across the country.

Speaking in Parliament in Dodoma during the ministry's budget debate, Deputy Minister Dunstan Kitandula said the funds will be used to purchase two helicopters, 12 drones, 50 satellite GPS collars, and 40,000 cold explosives to help monitor and prevent wildlife invasions in human settlements.

Additionally, the ministry will drill 12 dams and 18 water wells in various conservation areas, construct 53 kilometers of electric fencing, and establish 19 ranger posts in regions most affected by human-wildlife conflict.

Kitandula also announced that 50 protective cages will be constructed in areas frequently attacked by crocodiles and hippos to enhance community safety. Moreover, 100 Village Game Scouts (VGS) will receive specialized training to strengthen community involvement in wildlife conflict mitigation efforts.

In the beekeeping sector, Kitandula noted impressive growth. As of April 2025, 1,321.35 tonnes of honey worth 15.85bn/- had been exported, reflecting a 206.9 percent increase compared to 430.61 tonnes exported during the same period in 2024.

Due to this progress, Tanzania has been selected to host the global beekeeping summit (APIMONDIA) in 2027, an event expected to attract over 4,000 participants from around the world.