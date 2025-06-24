Nigeria: 197 Nigerian Troops Deployed to Gambia On Peacekeeping Mission

23 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

One hundred and ninety seven Nigerian troops have been deployed to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mission in the Gambia, ECOMIG.The troops underwent training at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Center (MLAILPKC), Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna.Speaking at the graduation ceremony over the weekend, the Chief of Operations Army, Major General Uwem Bassey said the troops were expected to maintain discipline, impartiality, and respect for human dignity while carrying out their mandate in The Gambia.Bassey, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Operations, Force Generation, Major General Isyaka Mainia, said the troops underwent rigorous training to prepare them for their mission adding that, "Nigeria has a long history of contributing to international peacekeeping efforts, with Nigerian peacekeepers earning global recognition for their leadership, bravery, and professional competence."

He emphasised the importance of preventing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA), stressing that any violation will be met with severe disciplinary action.

He reminded the troops to respect the local laws and traditions of the people of The Gambia and to uphold the values that define Nigeria as a great nation.He said, "Nigerian troops have played key roles in restoring peace and stability in conflict zones across Africa across Africa and the world. From Lebanon to Liberia, Sierra Leone to Sudan, Nigerian peacekeepers stood firm in defence of the oppressed, the vulnerable and those caught in the crossfire of war."Nigerian peacekeepers have repeatedly earned global citations and medals for leadership, bravery and professional competence. Today, Nigeria remains a pillar of international peace efforts, with our troops performing exceptionally well in The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Abyei in South Sudan."Earlier, the Commandant of the center Major General Ademola Adedoja, said graduation marks the completion of the Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) for Nigerian Contingent 10 ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia (ECOMIG).

