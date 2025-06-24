Nigeria: Avoid Trips to Military, Govt Sites in Abuja, U.S. Warns Citizens

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a security alert to Americans in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In a statement released on Monday, the US Consulate advised American citizens to avoid non-essential travel to military and government facilities in Abuja, citing increased global security concerns.

The embassy announced that all embassy staff and their families are now barred from visiting military sites or other government venues in the Nigerian capital unless required for official duties.

This follows unspecified global developments that have led to heightened security awareness and a reassessment of movement around sensitive locations.

US citizens currently residing in or travelling through Nigeria were urged to remain vigilant, particularly in areas commonly visited by Westerners, expatriates, and government personnel.

The alert also recommended steering clear of large gatherings, avoiding predictable routines, and becoming familiar with emergency exits in public buildings.

US nationals were further advised to review their personal security strategies and maintain a high level of caution during their time in Nigeria.

The statement read in part, "Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, US Mission Nigeria informs US citizens that all US Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time."

"Actions to take: Stay alert in public places, with particular attention to locations and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent. Avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel. Avoid predictable routines. Familiarise yourself with emergency exits when you enter buildings. Review your personal security plans."

It added that: "The Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open."