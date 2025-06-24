Zimbabwe: ZRP Cracks Down On Mutare 'Vuzu Party' As Party Invite Goes Viral

23 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into a widely circulated social media post advertising a controversial "vuzu party" allegedly set to take place in Mutare.

According to the police, the event, which is being marketed as a sex party reportedly charges men USD 20 to gain access to a private location where the gathering is planned.

In a stern warning issued Tuesday, the ZRP cautioned the event organizers that the full weight of the law would be applied.

"The ZRP is investigating circumstances in which a viral social media post is inviting the public to participate in a 'vuzu' or sex party in Mutare at a private location with men allegedly paying USD 20 to enter the premise. The ZRP warns the organizers that the law will take its course without fear or favour," said the police in a statement.

Originating in South Africa and now creeping into urban Zimbabwean youth culture, vuzu parties are secret, unsanctioned gatherings often involving underage drinking, drug abuse and unprotected group sex.

Typically organized through social media or WhatsApp, these parties are associated with high-risk behaviour and are often hosted in rented houses or lodges.

Authorities and parents alike have raised concerns about their growing popularity, especially in cities such as Harare, Bulawayo and now Mutare.

In many instances, these parties are linked to school holidays, with teenagers lured by the promise of alcohol, drugs and unrestricted sexual encounters.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.