Nigeria: Family Members Killed in Fresh Plateau Attack

At least three family members were killed while two others were injured in a fresh attack in Te'ebbe community, Miango district, Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The victims, farmers from the same family, were attacked while harvesting tomatoes.

The two injured men sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Jos for treatment.

The incident occurred while a fact-finding committee, set up by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang to investigate the causes of the Plateau crisis from 2001 to date, was interacting with the community and security personnel at the Bassa LGA secretariat.

Led by retired Major General Nicholas Roger, the committee visited the scene of the attack to condole with the relatives of the victims, adding that youths of Iregwe community were reportedly protesting the killing but were calmed down through the intervention of the committee and the local government chairman.

Our correspondent reports that journalists accompanying the fact-finding committee witnessed the evacuation of the victims by the residents of the area.

General Rogers while speaking at the scene of the incident said " today is a one of the saddest day in my life. At the moment we are in this village. We were discussing with the LG chairman at the LG secretary on the way ensure peace in Bassa then we were told that there was an attack.

"We quickly mobilized with the chairman and my team and other security agencies. We meet three bodies on the ground. Three innocent women. One of the victims who is a man was critically injured, almost dead. The other victim has been rushed to Jos for treatment. The victims were at their farm to harvest tomatoes when they were attacked. These are innocent young girls killed.

"For us, this is a bad thing. We appealed to Irigwe youth not to take laws into their hands and allow security agencies to handle the situation. The deaths have taken away for burial, " the committee chairman said.