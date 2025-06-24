Kenya: Kisumu Human Rights Activists to Join Gen Z Protests

Kisumu — Human rights activists in Kisumu have announced plans to hold a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday, June 25, in solidarity with Gen Z-led nationwide protests. The planned march, they say, is aimed at demanding accountability, justice for victims of police brutality, and an end to what they term as systemic oppression by the government.

Community organiser Will Otiende urged residents to come out in large numbers, saying it was time for citizens to rise and demand a better future.

"This system has killed us. It is time to come out and voice our concerns in the streets," he said.

Otiende called on the government to take responsibility for the unresolved cases of missing and murdered youths from last year's Finance Bill protests. "They must also take responsibility. A number of survivors are still asking many questions," he added.

The Kisumu demonstration is expected to mirror similar Gen Z-led protests across the country, many of which are scheduled for the same day. Organisers in Kisumu have already notified police of their intentions and shared their planned protest route.

According to the protest route, demonstrators will converge at Kondele in the morning before marching along Jomo Kenyatta Highway, making stopovers at the Kisumu Central Police Station, the regional offices of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to present formal petitions.

The petitions will call for a public list of missing or detained protesters since June 2023, Justice for victims of police brutality, including the late Albert Ojwang, Protection of the constitutional right to protest.

It will seek to highlight and demand police accountability and transparent investigations into recent abductions, Government response to youth unemployment, corruption, and the cost of living.

Jimmy Magero, one of the lead organisers, said the protests are legal and constitutionally protected. He urged citizens not to remain passive, warning that silence could embolden impunity.

"If you fail to show up, they will come for you at home, the way they picked the late Ojwang," he said, referring to the blogger whose death in police custody has sparked national outrage.

Magero emphasised that the protest must remain peaceful and cautioned against those who may attempt to incite violence. "If you're going to loot or destroy property, please stay away," he warned.

Activist Dick Orongo said the demonstrations are not against any individual but are aimed at dismantling a system that favours a political elite while sidelining the masses.

"On the 25th, we will be out against the oppressive regime," he declared. "The current system does not serve the people of Nyanza. It serves a small clique of leaders who have captured state power."

The organisers are working with marshals and volunteers to ensure the safety and orderliness of the march. They have requested police to offer traffic support, protect demonstrators from infiltrators, and uphold the right to peaceful assembly.

The Kisumu protest is part of a broader Gen Z movement sweeping across Kenya, fuelled by growing public anger over governance failures, corruption, youth unemployment, and state violence. Similar demonstrations are expected in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Nakuru, and other major towns.