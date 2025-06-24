Central Africa: North Kivu - a Roadmap to Strengthen Cooperation Between Monusco, Authorities, and Civil Society

press release

From 17 to 19 June, nearly 90 participants from Beni, Butembo, and Lubero, including local authorities, traditional leaders, humanitarian actors, and civil society representatives, met in Beni to strengthen cooperation with MONUSCO, particularly on civilian protection.

Organized by the Civil Affairs Section, the workshop also addressed how to adjust MONUSCO's mandate to meet current security realities. A joint strategic roadmap was adopted at the close of the sessions.

A Five-Pillar Roadmap

The roadmap defines five priorities for coordinated action. A permanent consultation framework will foster stronger institutional ties between MONUSCO and provincial authorities.

A joint communication strategy will be developed for greater coherence, with full participation of civil society and traditional leaders. Addressing armed groups is a key priority, with plans to update militia maps, promote voluntary disarmament, raise awareness of reintegration laws, organize joint operations, and create deradicalization centers targeting former ADF fighters.

Local governance and security are also central. Measures include expanding state presence, strengthening local capacities, updating Local Security Plans, and reviving Local Security Committees.

To counter disinformation, outreach campaigns will highlight MONUSCO's mandate through public events and community initiatives. Youth involvement will be encouraged, notably through the creation of peace ambassadors in schools.

The fifth priority is humanitarian emergencies. Participants agreed to support relief and reconstruction efforts, secure areas of intervention, grant fiscal facilities to NGOs, and strengthen logistical support and advocacy for sustainable financing of development initiatives.

Phased Implementation

The roadmap will be implemented in stages as part of a partnership between MONUSCO, the North Kivu provincial authorities and development partners. At the close of proceedings, participants reaffirmed their commitment to implementing these priorities in order to build a lasting peace and meet the expectations of populations affected by armed conflict in North Kivu.

« Thirty years of recurrent armed violence and millions of deaths have led to the sacrifice of an entire generation, with a feeling of despair, suspicion and revolt among the local population. [...] This situation should challenge us to overcome our differences and look in the same direction to defeat the enemies of peace. », said Muhindo Kyakwa, Vice-President of the Provincial Assembly.

Deputy Governor Louis Segond Karawa emphasized the value of cooperation. "We want to build a strong partnership, MONUSCO has long supported our efforts, and we welcome its continued assistance to our security forces.".