Ethiopia: Media Plays Vital Role in Ethiopia's Development By Promoting Dialogue, Supporting Nat'l Progress - PM Abiy

23 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Ministyer Abiy Ahmed has today discussed with media professionals from both the public and private sectors to explore industry-specific concerns and challenges.

The media plays a vital role in Ethiopia's development by keeping the public informed, promoting dialogue, and supporting national progress.

This was PM Abiy's final stakeholder discussions held that brought together media professionals from both the public and private sectors.

The premier posted on social media that "The final stakeholder discussions held today brought together media professionals from both the public and private sectors to explore industry-specific concerns and challenges. The media plays a vital role in Ethiopia's development by keeping the public informed, promoting dialogue, and supporting national progress."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.