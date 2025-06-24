Ethiopia: Media Plays Vital Role in Ethiopia's Development By Promoting Dialogue, Supporting Nat'l Progress - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, — Prime Ministyer Abiy Ahmed has today discussed with media professionals from both the public and private sectors to explore industry-specific concerns and challenges.

The media plays a vital role in Ethiopia's development by keeping the public informed, promoting dialogue, and supporting national progress.

This was PM Abiy's final stakeholder discussions held that brought together media professionals from both the public and private sectors.

