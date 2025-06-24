South Africa: UCT Student Balances Books and Triathlons On the Road to World Champs

Rebecca Monk, a third-year student at the University of Cape Town (UCT), is defying the odds by balancing a tight academic schedule in geology and oceanography with her passion for triathlons - with lots of success.

At just 21 years old, she has already made a name for herself in both the academic and sporting worlds, proving that dedication, hard work and simply following your passion can lead to extraordinary achievements.

This month, Monk will represent South Africa at the 2025 World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, from 21 to 29 June. It will be the second time that she flies the national flag on an international stage after she was part of the South African team that competed in Ibiza, Spain, in 2023.

"After gaining more racing experience and working harder, I'm confident I deserve to be on that start line and in my skills that I can perform well."

She recalled that things didn't turn out very well two years ago. With more racing under her belt and a renewed sense of self-assurance, Monk is optimistic about her performance in this year's championships. "In 2023, I was on the start line I was incredibly nervous, and I felt like I didn't belong there. It was impossible to enjoy. But now, after gaining more racing experience and working harder, I'm confident I deserve to be on that start line and in my skills that I can perform well," she said.

A triathlon combines swimming, cycling, and running, with varying distances ranging from short sprints to the formidable full Iron Man. Monk has participated in numerous triathlons over the years, steadily building her skill and reputation.

How it all began

Her journey as a triathlete began unexpectedly at the age of 13, when her uncle suggested she try a triathlon. Little did she know this simple suggestion would set the stage for a lifelong passion. "My uncle mentioned a race, knowing I swam and ran, and I thought, why not? He never entered the race, but I did, and I haven't looked back since."

Despite the highly competitive nature of triathlons, Monk thrives under pressure. Her training regimen is demanding, involving daily sessions that often span across two disciplines. "I train every day, sometimes twice a day. I can't picture a day without swimming, cycling, or running - it's what keeps me grounded," she explained. This dedication has earned her a spot as the South African duathlon champion for three consecutive years and a third-place finish at the South African Triathlon Championships in 2023.

Sport as stress relief

Monk credits her sport with more than just physical fitness. "When I'm stressed with my studies, training keeps me calm and clears my mind. It's also a great way to meet people and make friends. Some of my closest friendships have been formed through sports," she shared.

Her pursuit of balance extends to her involvement in UCT's athletic community. As a member of the swimming and cycling clubs, she is working to bridge the gap for triathletes who often find it challenging to balance training across multiple disciplines. "There isn't a dedicated triathlon club at UCT, but we're trying to unify the swimming and cycling clubs to better support triathletes."

Monk's commitment and achievements have not gone unnoticed. She recently secured sponsorship from Selfish Wear Suits, which has further motivated her to excel. "Racing is no longer just about me. Knowing that someone else believes in me gives me a sense of purpose and confidence, even when I feel nervous or doubt myself," she remarked.

Balancing academics and elite-level sports is no easy feat, but she attributes her success to meticulous planning and time management. "It's all about finding balance. Some days, training takes a backseat to studying, and other days it's the reverse. Sacrifices are part of the process. You have to wake up early and stay organised, but it's worth it."

As she continues to shine both academically and athletically, she hopes to inspire others to embrace the challenge of balancing multiple pursuits. "I love being a student and an athlete. It's not always easy, but it's incredibly rewarding. I highly recommend it to anyone considering this path," she concluded with a smile.