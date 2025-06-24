Uganda: Church of Uganda Condemns Misuse of Bishops' Vestments for Political Capital, Vows Legal Action

The Church of Uganda has issued a stern warning following the circulation of a viral video showing a man dressed in the official vestments of a Bishop while announcing his intention to contest for a parliamentary seat in one of the constituencies within the Buganda region.

In an official statement released on Monday, the Church clarified that the individual in question is not a Bishop or clergy member of the Church of Uganda and has no affiliation with its ordained ministry.

"We wish to clarify that this individual is not a Bishop or Clergy of the Church of Uganda," the statement emphasised.

The Church further reminded the public that the distinctive episcopal vestments -- including the clerical shirt, mitre, rochet, chimere, stole, and other sacred garments -- are not mere attire but powerful symbols of ecclesiastical authority.

These vestments, the Church revealed, were officially gazetted and registered as trademarks with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) in 2024, in a move aimed at safeguarding the sanctity and identity of Anglican leadership in Uganda.

The Church held a press conference last year to announce the trademark registration, and the details were published in leading newspapers across the country to ensure public awareness.

"These vestments are sacred symbols of ecclesiastical authority and are legally protected under the law," the statement read.

According to the Church, any unauthorised use or misrepresentation of these garments -- whether for political campaigns, theatrical performances, or other purposes -- constitutes trademark infringement and has the potential to mislead the public about the identity, authority, or status of the wearer.

The Church vowed to pursue legal action against individuals who violate these protections without express written permission from the Church of Uganda.

"Legal action will be taken against individuals who misuse these vestments without express written permission from the Church," the leadership warned.

The Church of Uganda also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any questionable cases of clerical impersonation. Members of the public are encouraged to seek clarification from the Provincial Secretariat or the relevant Diocese whenever in doubt.

The statement concluded with a strong call for respect toward the Church's sacred symbols and traditions:

"We urge all individuals to respect the sacred symbols of the Church."

The move by the Church comes amid growing concern over the misuse of religious garments in political and social spheres, raising broader questions about the line between religious identity and public performance.

This is not the first time the Church has spoken out against the abuse of its traditions, but it marks one of the clearest instances where legal measures are being actively pursued to preserve the integrity of its clerical office.