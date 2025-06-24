Somalia Launches Ambitious Century Vision Plan 2060 to Transform the Nation Into a Prosperous, Unified Middle-Income Country

In a landmark move signaling a bold new era for Somalia's future, President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud today officially launched the country's Century Vision Plan 2060 in the capital, Mogadishu.

The plan aims to transform Somalia into a peaceful, unified, and economically thriving middle-income nation by the year 2060.

Known as "Hiigsiga Qarni-jirka 2060-ka," the long-term development roadmap is built on seven interconnected national development strategies, each structured into five-year phases. The plan emphasizes national unity, economic resilience, stability, and integration into the global economic system.

Speaking at the high-profile event, Hassan Aden Hosow, the President's Economic Advisor and Chair of the National Economic Council, said the initiative marks a defining chapter in Somalia's national journey.

"If this vision is fully implemented, Somalia will become a prosperous nation," Hosow told the state media, echoing the administration's optimism.

The plan was unveiled on Monday, June 23, 2025, during an official ceremony held in Mogadishu, drawing high-level participation from across Somali governance and international partners.

The launch drew a diverse gathering of key Somali leaders and stakeholders including:

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre

Ministers from across federal ministries

Members of both Houses of the Somali Parliament

Representatives from the international community

Civil society actors and distinguished guests

Somalia, a country that has spent decades rebuilding from conflict and fragmentation, is now poised to look far ahead. President Hassan Sheikh and his administration are aligning national policy with long-term goals for peace, economic diversification, and regional leadership.

The plan outlines measurable targets for:

Economic growth: Expanding infrastructure, digital transformation, and rural-urban integration.

National cohesion: Federal harmony and inclusive political dialogue.

Security and stability: Sustainable peace through governance reform.

Social welfare: Education, health, and youth employment.

In his remarks, Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi emphasized the far-reaching impact of the plan:

"The 2060 Century Vision will bring transformative change to our country and its people."

The conference will continue for three days, with technical sessions and panel discussions focusing on:

Policy implementation mechanisms

Economic modeling and forecasting

International partnership frameworks

Monitoring & evaluation systems

Somalia's economy has shown signs of resilience in recent years, with remittance flows, telecommunications, and agriculture providing key economic lifelines. However, challenges such as political instability, insecurity, and climate shocks have hampered sustained development.

With the unveiling of the 2060 Vision, Somali leadership seeks to set a new trajectory--one that positions Somalia not only as a stable democracy but as a rising force in East Africa and the Arab region.

The Vision 2060 initiative isn't just a strategic blueprint--it's a declaration of confidence in Somalia's future. It reflects a growing consensus among Somali policymakers, institutions, and citizens that the country's next chapter must be ambitious, inclusive, and forward-thinking.

As the summit continues, eyes across the Horn of Africa and beyond will be watching closely to see how Somalia turns this vision into a reality.