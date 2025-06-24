South Africa: Scotts Maphuma's New Romance With Senamile Mhlongo Revealed

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma reportedly dating Senamile Mhlongo, according to gossip blogger Musa Khawula.

Neither Scotts nor Senamile have confirmed the relationship rumours that are spreading on social media.

Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma is reportedly dating a woman named Senamile Mhlongo.

Popular gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared the news on Saturday on his social media account.

Scotts was once "cancelled" by fans for being arrogant, and also made headlines when he was arrested in Mozambique.

When Briefly News tried to contact Scotts on Sunday for comment, he was not available to respond.

People on social media had mixed reactions to the dating news.

One person wrote: "There is always going to be a girl, whether you are still working hard or already successful. If he chose her, maybe there's a good reason."

Another user said: "She's probably being ignored by that guy. They don't even have pictures together because he's too busy."

So far, neither Scotts nor Senamile have said anything to confirm they are dating.

The musician has not posted any pictures with Senamile on his social media accounts, which has led to speculation about whether the relationship claims are true.