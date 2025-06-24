South Africa: 'Kill the Boer' Song Dominates EFF Mass Funeral

Seven EFF supporters buried in mass funeral after bus crash near Ulundi while returning from rally.

Julius Malema leads controversial "Kill the Boer" song at funeral while criticising government spending priorities.

The controversial "Kill the Boer" struggle song dominated the funeral of seven EFF supporters who died in a bus crash last week.

EFF leader Julius Malema led the singing of the song on Sunday at Cecil Emmet Hall in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The song has recently caused controversy in the United States when President Donald Trump claimed it encouraged the murder of white South African farmers.

Seven EFF supporters were buried in a mass funeral after their bus crashed with a truck near Ulundi last Monday. They were travelling back from a Youth Day rally held at King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi, south of Durban.

Ten people died in the crash, but only seven were buried at the mass funeral. The other two will be buried in private ceremonies, with one burial taking place in Zimbabwe.

In his address, Malema told mourners it was just a matter of time before South African youth turned against their government.

He criticised the government for spending R700-million on conventions while failing to create permanent grants for unemployed people.

"This government does not care for its young people. They splash money on nonsensical talk shows, but when it comes to young people, they start to complain about a shortage of budget," said Malema.

The funeral was attended by leaders from different political parties who came to pay their respects to the deceased supporters.