Madagascar: Improving Lives and Strengthening Resilience for 2.3 Million People in Southern Madagascar

press release

Washington — additional 900,000 people in southern Madagascar will benefit from the Support for Resilient Livelihoods in the South of Madagascar (MIONJO) Project, thanks to an additional $54 million International Development Association (IDA) financing, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 2.3 million. In a region facing not only extreme poverty (91% of the population lives below the poverty line), but also increasing climate challenges, this new support will scale up the MIONJO project, helping communities strengthen their livelihoods, reduce vulnerability and food insecurity, and build long-term resilience. Launched in 2020, the MIONJO project focuses on empowering individuals, households, and communities through investments in local governance, agriculture, environmental restoration, clean water access, and disaster risk management.

"The MIONJO project continues to play a vital role in supporting the people of southern Madagascar. It supported communities through the devastating drought of 2020 -2021 and is now helping them shift from crisis to long-term development," said Atou Seck, World Bank Country Manager for Madagascar. "With this additional financing, we'll reach more people with safe water, improve food and nutrition for 125,000 individuals, and bring clean solar energy to local infrastructure. It will also empower communities to lead local climate solutions, while strengthening government-led planning for a more resilient future."

This additional financing will continue to strengthen local governance and community resilience across all 235 target communes and 16 districts in the south of Madagascar. It will fund the creation of 101 new Local Integrated Development Plans, deploy 101 new early warning officers, and provide ongoing training for existing officers. Through the Fonds de Développement Local (Local Development Fund), more communes will receive grants to implement resilience-building projects. Key infrastructure investments include the solar-powered rehabilitation of the Ampotaka-Tsihombe pipeline in the Androy region, improving access to safe water. Support will also continue for 1,960 livelihood groups to boost food production and strengthen resilience. 2,000 new households in one district and six communes in Androy will be supported to enter value chains opportunities for sweet potato products. Additional investments will enhance climate-resilient agriculture and fisheries, including improved seed systems, artificial insemination, aquaculture basins, storage, packaging, and market access.

"Four years on, the MIONJO Project makes a real difference in the lives of people in the south of Madagascar, an area where poverty is deep, and climate risks are high. The project is well known across the region, and communities often highlight its inclusive approach, which gives them a voice in shaping local decisions. They also value the support it brings to local governments, helping strengthen public services where they're needed most," said Joanna de Berry, Senior Social Development Specialist and TTL of MIONJO Project at the World Bank. "We're pleased that this additional support will build on what's working well and help sustain the progress made so far."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Madagascar Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MIONJO Project has already made a significant impact. Over 830,000 people now have access to essential services and infrastructure. More than 637,000 received emergency water and agricultural support during the 2021 drought, and over 77,000 schoolchildren have benefited from nutritious school meals. The project has helped 10,000 households join new agricultural value chains, especially through sweet potato farming. So far, 133 communes have received two rounds of local development funding, most within 60 days. Nearly 146,000 people have received cash transfers, including through cash-for-work programs, and 96,000 others have received livelihood support. To build long-term resilience, 557 farmer field schools and 500 community savings groups have been established. In partnership with FOFIFA, 188 farmers have been trained in seed production and marketing, while 300 agricultural and veterinary agents have been trained to support local producers. The sweet potato value chain has led to the creation of 50 small and medium enterprises. Meanwhile, 514 producer groups have received certified seeds, fertilizers, tools, and training to boost productivity and market access. Environmental efforts have protected over 174,000 hectares from locusts, reforested 332 hectares, stabilized 1,535 hectares of sand dunes, and planted 30 kilometers of windbreaks. The Mandrare-Sampona pipeline is now 97% complete and expected to be operational by mid-2025.