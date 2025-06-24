Zimbabwe: Pupil Attacked By Unattended Dogs in Marlborough

A MARLBOROUGH Primary School pupil was attacked and bitten on the neck by three dogs, two Boerboels and a Rottweiler, in the morning while on his way to school.

In an X post, Harare Ward 41 councillor Kudzai Kadzombe said the dogs escaped when the owner opened the gate while leaving for work.

The child only identified as Denzel was rescued by passengers aboard a commuter omnibus.

Following the attack, Councillor Kadzombe contacted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which successfully located and secured the animals.

"I engaged SPCA so we round up all dogs we find roaming in the streets in Ward 41, which covers the listed suburbs, Marlborough, Ashbrittle, Avonlea, Bluffhill, Tynwald North, Goodhope, Redroofs, Adylin, Willow Creek, Westgate, Aread, Emerald Hill. No life has to be lost again

"We have located the dogs that attacked the young boy and they are not strays but ran out of the gate when the owner was leaving for work, they are 2 Boerboels & a Rottweiler," said Kadzombe.

Further details regarding the child's medical condition and any pending action against the dog owner are yet to be released.

This incident follows the fatal attack of a Harare man, Samuel Machara, by a pitbull in Bluffhill, leading to the arrest of Mike Mupinga charged with culpable homicide.

"As a community, we have a serious interest in the Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa's ruling at 11 am for Mike Mupinga, whose pit bull fatally attacked his neighbour in Bluffhill. This ruling will set a precedent for other cases like this of negligent dog owners," added Kadzombe.