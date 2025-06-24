Africa: What Does Muhoozi-Tshisekedi Meeting Mean for Uganda, East Africa?

The recent meeting between Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa marks more than just a checkpoint on Operation Shujaa's military scoreboard--it reveals the contours of Uganda's deepening regional ambitions.

Held at the Cité de l'Union Africaine on June 20, 2025, the high-level engagement focused on bolstering bilateral security ties and evaluating the progress of the joint offensive against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern DR Congo.

General Muhoozi, on a working visit to DR Congo, discussed the operation's achievements.

According to both sides, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and their Congolese counterparts, FARDC, have successfully dismantled major rebel camps, eliminated senior ADF commanders, and reclaimed arms stockpiles.

The result: pockets of stability in North Kivu and Ituri where chaos once reigned.

Yet, the Kinshasa meeting was as much about symbolism and geopolitics as battlefield results. President Tshisekedi lauded the UPDF's professionalism and praised Uganda for demonstrating how regional military cooperation can serve civilian peace and security.

General Muhoozi, in turn, emphasized that the mission is not just about neutralizing rebel groups but about unlocking the region's broader economic potential--through secure trade routes, infrastructure projects, and long-term peacebuilding.

The climax of the visit came with the signing of a revised Memorandum of Understanding between General Muhoozi and FARDC's Lt. Gen. Jules Banza Mwilambwe. This formalised Uganda's continued military presence in DRC and introduced new frameworks for intelligence-sharing, logistics, and strategic coordination.

Muhoozi also paid ceremonial respect to Tshisekedi as Commander-in-Chief of the FARDC, reinforcing the partnership's diplomatic weight.

But this isn't a standalone mission--it's a piece of Uganda's expanding regional strategy.

Over the last decade, Kampala has steadily projected its military strength beyond borders. The UPDF is now actively deployed in three key theatres: eastern DRC (under Operation Shujaa), South Sudan (in a bilateral security assistance role), and Somalia (as part of the African Union's ATMIS mission).

These interventions are often done with minimal fanfare but high strategic impact.

Uganda's assertive approach stands in contrast to the region's patchier security cooperation. Kenya and Tanzania focus more on trade than joint deployments. Rwanda and Burundi remain locked in mutual suspicion.

Even the East African Community struggles to agree on collective security responses.

In that vacuum, Uganda has carved out a unique space: acting as the region's stabiliser when multilateral responses lag.

Its ability to maintain operational coordination with Kinshasa, Juba, and Mogadishu has earned it both credibility and leverage. General Muhoozi's recent engagements with leaders in Rwanda and South Sudan further signal Kampala's intent to entrench its influence not just militarily, but diplomatically.

The Kinshasa meeting, then, is more than a battlefield update--it's a declaration of Uganda's long-term bet. That regional peace, influence, and integration are achieved not by isolation or cautious neutrality, but through direct, calculated involvement.

Muhoozi's mission reflects a broader playbook that blends boots-on-the-ground realism with high-level diplomacy--a combination that could well redefine Uganda's role in shaping the security future of East Africa.