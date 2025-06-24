South Africa: Gupta Mansions in Saxonwold Headed for Auction - South African News Briefs - June 24, 2025

Gupta Mansions in Saxonwold Headed for Auction

The Gupta family's Saxonwold properties, set to be auctioned on 24 July, were opened to the media by Park Village Auctions, reports EWN. The three properties include an eight-bedroom opulent main house, a modest three-bedroom home believed to be staff quarters, and a 17-bedroom building resembling a guest house. Auctioneer Graham van Niekerk expects the properties to attract attention due to their controversial history, although many viewers may not intend to purchase them. He said that while the buildings are in some disrepair, they are likely to sell as fixer-uppers. The municipal values range from R5.5 million to R36 million.

Ramaphosa to Visit High-Tech Medical Research Facility in Pretoria

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure Facility at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, reports SABC News. The facility is a one-stop medical imaging facility dedicated to cancer and tuberculosis (TB) drug development and clinical research. Ramaphosa will be joined by the Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. He will also tour the hospital's cardiac catheterisation lab. The Presidency says Ramaphosa's hospital visit will highlight South Africa's commitment to scientific innovation, equitable healthcare access, and integrated infrastructure investment.

Alleged Underworld Figure Andre Naude Buried

Alleged underworld figure Andre Naude was buried in Durbanville, two weeks after he was shot dead in Parow, reports EWN. Naude is the fifth accused in the Brian Wainstein trial to be murdered, including alleged crime boss Mark Lifman, killed in George. Alleged gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen is also among the accused, along with 11 others. No arrests have been made in connection with Naude's murder, but police say investigations are ongoing. At his funeral, held at the Bergsig Anglican Church, Naude's son Juandre paid tribute, calling him the greatest man he ever knew.

