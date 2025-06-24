Uganda: Over 130 Community Health Workers Commissioned to Tackle Sanitation, Malaria, and HIV in Nakasongola

The Ministry of Health has commissioned 136 Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) in Nakasongola District, tasking them with transforming grassroots healthcare and tackling pressing public health issues ranging from poor sanitation to high malaria and HIV rates.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine urged the newly deployed CHEWs to prioritize improving hygiene at the household level, particularly in rural and lakeshore communities.

"We must end the culture of open defecation," Dr Atwine said, calling on residents to dig pit latrines and adopt safer sanitation practices, especially in Lwampanga sub-county and landing sites.

She expressed alarm at the increasing misuse of mosquito nets, saying some residents use them to catch white ants or for fishing instead of preventing malaria.

"It is disappointing that malaria cases are rising at an alarming 40% while people misuse nets meant to protect them," she said.

On HIV, Dr Atwine revealed that 7,300 people in Nakasongola are living with the virus, but around 15% are not seeking treatment. She urged communities to end stigma and encourage consistent care.

The Permanent Secretary also decried the high rate of home births and reliance on traditional birth attendants, warning that 40% of mothers give birth in unmonitored or unsafe locations, often without any antenatal care.

"The Ministry has banned the use of traditional birth attendants. We must ensure mothers deliver in health facilities, where they are in safe hands," she stressed.

Dr Atwine further highlighted concerns over tuberculosis, noting that only 60% of TB patients in the district are currently under treatment. She called for increased screening and awareness.

Vaccination coverage was also cited as an area needing improvement, with only 75% of children completing the third dose of the DPT vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus.

In a stern caution to the CHEWs, Dr Atwine warned against abandoning their posts under pressure or poaching from other health institutions.

"Remain committed to your communities. Do not be misled by those trying to recruit you elsewhere," she said.

The CHEWs, who have undergone six months of intensive training since January, will be stationed at the parish level as part of the government's broader strategy to bolster primary healthcare across Uganda.

Each has been equipped with bicycles, identification jackets, gumboots, and essential medical tools such as thermometers, blood pressure machines, and malnutrition assessment kits.

Nakasongola LC5 Chairperson Sam Kigula welcomed the deployment and urged the new health workers to lead by example.

"Let these CHEWs be ambassadors of health in their parishes. Serve with passion and patriotism," he said.

The initiative is seen as a key step in boosting health outcomes in one of Uganda's underserved districts, where access to basic medical services has long lagged behind.