Nigeria: Abuja Is Safe, Nigerian Govt Says Amid U.S. Travel Advisory

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday said Abuja, the nation's capital, remains safe for citizens and visitors alike, after the United States Embassy restricted staff from visiting military and government facilities in the city due to what it described as global security concerns.

The US Mission issued a notice warning its employees and their families against non-official travel to federal facilities in the Federal Capital Territory. It cited "increased security concerns arising from current global developments," but did not mention any specific threat to Abuja.

In a statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Nigerian government respects the right of foreign missions to issue advisories to their citizens, but emphasised that there was no cause for alarm.

"While the Federal Government recognises and respects the right of foreign missions, including the U.S. Embassy, to issue travel advisories to their citizens," he said. "It is important to state categorically that Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors alike"

He added that the current security measures in place had helped detect and neutralise threats before they could cause harm. The advisory, he said, appeared to be a general precaution and not based on any imminent or localised risk.

Nigeria's security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the continued safety and protection of all residents of the FCT and across the country, he said, adding that the current security architecture in Abuja has not only been proactive but has also recorded significant successes in detecting, preventing, and neutralising threats.

The US advisory warned its citizens to stay alert in public spaces, especially in areas often visited by expatriates and government officials. It advised avoiding large gatherings, limiting unnecessary travel, and not sticking to predictable routines. Americans were also urged to take note of emergency exits in buildings and to review their personal security plans.

However, its consular services in Abuja and Lagos continue to operate as normal.

The Nigerian government said it understood the caution but reassured diplomatic missions, development partners, and investors that Abuja is not under threat.

"Our security and intelligence agencies are monitoring developments across the country and are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat," the minister said.

The government urged Nigerians to carry on with daily activities without fear, while remaining alert and reporting suspicious activity. There is no cause for alarm."

The advisory from the US Mission is believed to be connected to the ongoing war between Israel and Iran on one side, and the tension between Iran and the US on the other hand, after the latter fired missiles at some of the nuclear plants belonging to the former.