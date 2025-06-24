Nigeria's Foreign Reserves Soar to $38.448b in June - Reps

Niger's foreign exchange reserves rose from $32.9 billion at the end of 2023 to over $38.448 billion in June, 2025, the Chairman, House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has disclosed.

Isiaka, who represents Yewa North/Imeko-Afon federal constituency, also hinted that the federal fiscal deficit has narrowed significantly, signaling stronger financial discipline and improved economic management.

The rep member said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while giving account of his stewardship, adding that President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms anchored on "difficult yet necessary decisions", have been yielding positive results.

Isiaka, an economic analyst, said, "From the removal of fuel subsidies to the unification of foreign exchange rates, these measures have begun to yield measurable outcomes.

"Also, our exchange rate policy has yielded a stable and predictable exchange rate that enhances planning and encourages greater direct investment flows into the economy. While inflation, which had previously risen to alarming levels, is now beginning to trend downward. The recently passed Tax Reform Bill represents a major step forward, optimising revenue collection, reducing leakages, and enabling more sustainable investments in infrastructure and social services."

Responding to questions on the hardship that greeted some of the policies, Isiaka insisted that, "The essence of leadership is to take you through the best route that will give you desired results."