Ethiopia: Govt Vows Stronger Educational Policies for National Progress

The government is committed to adopting strong educational policies as the national development relies on effective curriculum implementation, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie said.

The mayor made the remarks during the 2025 graduation ceremony of Kotebe University of Education (KUE), held last Sunday at the Adwa Memorial Museum.

Adanech asserted that the nation's prosperity is fundamentally driven by education and underscored the need to prioritize the sector. She reiterated the government's dedication to enacting robust educational reforms, guided by integrity and long-term vision.

She also urged the younger generation to embrace rational thinking and strive for peace, noting that these values are essential for personal and national success.

"Now is the time to work diligently to create a better future for the generations to come. We must strive to provide them with improved living conditions and opportunities," she stated.

The mayor also encouraged graduates to be proactive learners, highlighting the importance of continuous growth and competence. "Let us work together to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for all," she added.

The University President BerhanemeskelTena (PhD) echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that solving national challenges requires action, not just discussion. He encouraged citizens to approach issues rationally while fostering patriotism and exemplary conduct.

"This can only be achieved through meaningful action and the promotion of development," he remarked.

Berhanemeskel noted that this year's graduation is especially significant, marking the university's first-ever cohort of PhD graduates. To help close existing gaps in the education sector, he said the university has supported and followed up with over 3,000 teachers during the current fiscal year.

For more than 60 years, Kotebe University of Education has played a crucial role in training education professionals across Ethiopia. Since 2021, the university has implemented a new educational roadmap and curriculum, conducted research through three modalities, and strengthened partnerships with local schools.

A total of 1,989 students graduated in PhD, master's, and bachelor's degree programs across various disciplines at this year's ceremony.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 24 JUNE 2025