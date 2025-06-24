Nigeria: NPA Promotes 1,500 Staff, Says Human Capital Strategic to Sustaining Superior Performance

As the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) promoted 1,500 staff, the Authority's managing director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, said human capital development constitutes the key strategy for creating and sustaining superior performance under his watch.

Responding when he received commendation by the Maritime Workers Union (MWUN) and the senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned companies (SSASGOC), for clearing the age-long problem of employee stagnation, Dantsoho said the only way the authority can meet and exceed Stakeholders' expectations is to deepen competencies of authority's human resources.

Dantsoho said, "Talent development constitutes a critical success factor for the actualisation of the big, hairy, audacious goals we have set for ourselves, especially in the area of Port competitiveness."

"The only way we can meet and indeed exceed Stakeholders' expectations is to deepen the competencies of our human resources assets and boost their morale."

Speaking further Dantsoho commended the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for approving the strategic proposal of the Authority's Management team that solved the over a decade-long problem of lack of promotion that had fuelled industrial disharmony.

"I must especially appreciate our amiable minister for graciously approving the multi-pronged stratagem we deployed that cleared all outstanding cases of employee stagnation by conducting examinations in one fell swoop and instituted timelines to forestall a recurrence of such anomaly."

Speaking on behalf of the joint maritime labour unions, the President of SSASCGOC, Comrade Bodunde expressed appreciation for the increase in productivity bonuses for the staff.

"In addition to clearance of the backlog of stagnated promotions, we also wish to express our appreciation for the increase in productivity bonuses, provision of end-of-year welfare packages for staff, and the revision of the Financial Guide to the Condition of Service, which now addresses our members' concerns about inflationary pressures."

The NPA's general manager Corporate & Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, stated that the nation's seaport infrastructure and equipment modernisation drive will go hand in hand with continuous staff welfare improvement.