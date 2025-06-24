Nigeria: Siasia Refutes Mikel's Claims Over Flight Expenses for 2016 Rio Olympics

Samson Siasia, the former head coach of Nigeria's U-23 football team, has refuted claims made by John Obi Mikel regarding the payment of flight tickets for the team's journey to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Mikel, a Super Eagles captain, disclosed in a podcast hosted by former England international Peter Crouch that he financed the flight tickets for the U-23 Eagles to Brazil for Rio Olympic Games, stating that governing bodies in Nigerian football have yet to reimburse him for the expenses.

During the podcast, Mikel expressed frustration over the alleged mismanagement of funds, claiming that although the budget for logistics had been allocated for the Olympics, officials diverted the necessary funds.

"There was no money to pay for the flight, for most of these players, it is their first time going for a major tournament. So I thought, why not? We got there and to this day, I still have not received reimbursement," Mikel stated.

Crouch, surprised by Mikel's revelation, noted, "Wait, so you got a medal and have still not been paid?" To which Mikel confirmed, "Nope."

In response, Siasia clarified the situation in an interview with Nigerian journalist Callistus Ebare, stating unequivocally that, "Mikel Obi did not pay any flight money for the Olympic Eagles from the United States to Brazil for the 2016 Olympics. Nothing like that."

He went on to explain that although there were indeed issues related to hotel expenses, Mikel was not responsible for the flight costs.

Siasia added that Delta Air Lines provided the transportation after concerns were raised by Nigerians in the US regarding the situation. A friend of Siasia's, he revealed, intervened with Delta's chairman to resolve the matter.

"Yemi Idowu had earlier paid for the team's flight tickets, but the aircraft was too small," Siasia explained. He further challenged Mikel to produce receipts if he indeed covered the flight costs, asserting, "Mikel did not pay for any flight tickets of the team. I say this as the head coach of the team then."

The former coach concluded his statement with a hint of scepticism about Mikel's motives, suggesting, "Maybe he is broke and looking for money. He should try other means to make money."

Despite the logistical challenges they faced leading up to the tournament, the Nigerian U-23 team ultimately secured a bronze medal in the football event at the 2016 Olympics.